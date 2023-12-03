The Tennessee Titans (4-7) host a streaking Indianapolis Colts (6-5) team on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The Colts have won three games in a row.

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Titans Insights

The Titans average 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Colts surrender (24.4).

The Titans collect 69 fewer yards per game (284) than the Colts give up (353).

This year Tennessee runs for 26.6 fewer yards per game (102.7) than Indianapolis allows (129.3).

The Titans have 12 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 18 takeaways.

Titans Home Performance

The Titans score more points at home (23 per game) than they do overall (16.8), and allow fewer points at home (16.8 per game) than overall (20.4).

The Titans accumulate 322.6 yards per game at home (38.6 more than overall) and concede 302.6 at home (32.8 fewer than overall).

Tennessee picks up more passing yards at home (188.2 per game) than it does overall (181.3), and gives up fewer at home (201 per game) than overall (224.5).

The Titans accumulate 134.4 rushing yards per game at home (31.7 more than overall), and allow 101.6 at home (9.2 fewer than overall).

At home, the Titans convert more third downs (36.1%) than they do overall (31.8%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (31.4%) than overall (39.7%).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay L 20-6 CBS 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville L 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina W 17-10 FOX 12/3/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 12/11/2023 at Miami - ESPN 12/17/2023 Houston - CBS 12/24/2023 Seattle - CBS

