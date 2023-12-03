The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) travel to face the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Tennessee Tech vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up 8.4 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Wildcats allow (71.6).

Kentucky has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.2 points.

The Wildcats put up 62.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 68.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

Kentucky has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Tennessee Tech has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.

The Wildcats shoot 38.7% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Golden Eagles allow defensively.

The Golden Eagles make 42.7% of their shots from the field, 4.5% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Reghan Grimes: 9.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

9.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Yaubryon Chambers: 8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.9 FG%

8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.9 FG% Reagan Hurst: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Peyton Carter: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Tennessee Tech Schedule