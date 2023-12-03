How to Watch the Tennessee State vs. Akron Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (2-5) take on the Akron Zips (2-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 46.7 points per game are 25.5 fewer points than the 72.2 the Zips give up to opponents.
- The 69.2 points per game the Zips score are 6.3 more points than the Tigers allow (62.9).
- When Akron totals more than 62.9 points, it is 2-1.
- Tennessee State is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.
- This year the Zips are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers' 31.7 shooting percentage is 11.0 lower than the Zips have conceded.
Tennessee State Leaders
- Caitlin Anderson: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.5 FG%
- Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Eboni Williams: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.5 FG%
- Zyion Shannon: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Diamond Cannon: 2.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.1 FG%
Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|William & Mary
|L 63-53
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Bryant
|W 53-43
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 76-52
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/15/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/21/2023
|UT Southern
|-
|Gentry Complex
