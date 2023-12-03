Tennessee vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) versus the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 78-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 3.
The Volunteers are coming off of a 74-69 loss to Notre Dame in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 78, Tennessee 72
Other SEC Predictions
- Mississippi State vs Chattanooga
- Kansas vs Texas A&M
- Louisiana Tech vs Vanderbilt
- Tennessee Tech vs Kentucky
- Furman vs Georgia
- South Carolina vs Duke
- UCLA vs Arkansas
- Auburn vs UAB
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- On November 25 against the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35) in our computer rankings, the Volunteers claimed their best win of the season, a 76-73 victory at a neutral site.
- The Volunteers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 16th-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the sixth-most.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 35) on November 25
- 84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 146) on November 13
- 100-73 at home over Troy (No. 255) on November 19
- 93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 289) on November 7
Tennessee Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45 FG%
- Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Volunteers outscore opponents by seven points per game (scoring 81.4 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball while giving up 74.4 per contest to rank 323rd in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.