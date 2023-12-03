Sunday's game features the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) and the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena (on December 3) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 victory for Ohio State.

The Volunteers enter this contest following a 74-69 loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Tennessee 72

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

When the Volunteers defeated the Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 36 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-73 on November 25, it was their season's signature victory.

The Volunteers have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one), but also have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 36) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 149) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 255) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 275) on November 7

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45.0 FG%

7.3 PTS, 45.0 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.4 points per game (27th in college basketball) and give up 74.4 per outing (325th in college basketball).

