For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan McDonagh a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

  • McDonagh is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
  • McDonagh has picked up one assist on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:07 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:37 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:39 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:23 Home W 4-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:54 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

