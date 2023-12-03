The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-2) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Belmont Bruins (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Curb Event Center.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

The Raiders score an average of 69.4 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 65 the Bruins give up to opponents.

Middle Tennessee has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65 points.

Belmont is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.

The Bruins record 10.6 more points per game (69.1) than the Raiders allow (58.5).

Belmont has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.

Middle Tennessee has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 69.1 points.

The Bruins are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, 6.5% higher than the Raiders allow to opponents (35.4%).

The Raiders make 42.7% of their shots from the field, just 3.9% more than the Bruins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Savannah Wheeler: 14 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

14 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Ta'Mia Scott: 12.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

12.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Courtney Whitson: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55) Jalynn Gregory: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 22.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)

Middle Tennessee Schedule