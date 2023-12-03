How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-2) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Belmont Bruins (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Curb Event Center.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders score an average of 69.4 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 65 the Bruins give up to opponents.
- Middle Tennessee has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65 points.
- Belmont is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Bruins record 10.6 more points per game (69.1) than the Raiders allow (58.5).
- Belmont has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.
- Middle Tennessee has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 69.1 points.
- The Bruins are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, 6.5% higher than the Raiders allow to opponents (35.4%).
- The Raiders make 42.7% of their shots from the field, just 3.9% more than the Bruins' defensive field-goal percentage.
Middle Tennessee Leaders
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Savannah Wheeler: 14 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Ta'Mia Scott: 12.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Courtney Whitson: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)
- Jalynn Gregory: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 22.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Memphis
|W 64-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|W 81-74
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Houston
|W 70-45
|Fertitta Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Von Braun Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
