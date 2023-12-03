Sunday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-2) and the Belmont Bruins (4-3) clashing at Curb Event Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Raiders head into this matchup following a 70-45 victory over Houston on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 66, Belmont 65

Other CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Raiders' best win this season came in a 70-45 victory on November 29 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 69) in our computer rankings.

The Raiders have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 losses (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Middle Tennessee is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Middle Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

70-45 on the road over Houston (No. 69) on November 29

71-69 over DePaul (No. 89) on November 19

64-57 over Memphis (No. 149) on November 20

67-47 at home over Memphis (No. 149) on November 6

81-74 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 262) on November 26

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Savannah Wheeler: 14 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

14 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Ta'Mia Scott: 12.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

12.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Courtney Whitson: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55) Jalynn Gregory: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 22.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Raiders are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game, with a +87 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.4 points per game (137th in college basketball) and give up 58.5 per contest (91st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.