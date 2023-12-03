Will Luke Schenn Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 3?
Can we anticipate Luke Schenn scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- Schenn has no points on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
