The Morehead State Eagles (3-4) will host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up 14.4 fewer points per game (54.6) than the Eagles give up (69).

The 70.9 points per game the Eagles score are 15.3 more points than the Buccaneers allow (55.6).

Morehead State has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 55.6 points.

When East Tennessee State allows fewer than 70.9 points, it is 4-2.

This season the Eagles are shooting 43.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Buccaneers concede.

The Buccaneers make 35.3% of their shots from the field, 5.8% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Nevaeh Brown: 8.9 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

8.9 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Jakhyia Davis: 5.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%

5.3 PTS, 41.4 FG% Breanne Beatty: 7.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

7.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Courtney Moore: 10.5 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

