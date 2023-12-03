How to Watch the East Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (3-4) will host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers put up 14.4 fewer points per game (54.6) than the Eagles give up (69).
- The 70.9 points per game the Eagles score are 15.3 more points than the Buccaneers allow (55.6).
- Morehead State has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 55.6 points.
- When East Tennessee State allows fewer than 70.9 points, it is 4-2.
- This season the Eagles are shooting 43.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Buccaneers concede.
- The Buccaneers make 35.3% of their shots from the field, 5.8% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
East Tennessee State Leaders
- Kendall Folley: 12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Nevaeh Brown: 8.9 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Jakhyia Davis: 5.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%
- Breanne Beatty: 7.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
- Courtney Moore: 10.5 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
East Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 55-35
|Watsco Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 68-44
|Watsco Center
|11/30/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 68-45
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/10/2023
|Lees-McRae
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
