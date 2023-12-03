The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) meet the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)

Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jacksonville State Rank Jacksonville State AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 69.1 247th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 69 141st 117th 32.6 Rebounds 32.3 144th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 30th 9.1 3pt Made 6.3 288th 237th 12.3 Assists 12.2 249th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.4 235th

