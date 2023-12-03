Sunday's game that pits the Morehead State Eagles (3-4) versus the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-3) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-61 in favor of Morehead State. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Buccaneers fell in their last matchup 68-45 against Lipscomb on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 62, East Tennessee State 61

Other SoCon Predictions

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Buccaneers defeated the Norfolk State Spartans 55-35 on November 24.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State 2023-24 Best Wins

55-35 over Norfolk State (No. 164) on November 24

72-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 265) on November 19

51-43 at home over Lafayette (No. 266) on November 11

49-45 on the road over Radford (No. 334) on November 15

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Nevaeh Brown: 8.9 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

8.9 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Jakhyia Davis: 5.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%

5.3 PTS, 41.4 FG% Breanne Beatty: 7.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

7.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Courtney Moore: 10.5 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers score 54.6 points per game (322nd in college basketball) and give up 55.6 (52nd in college basketball) for a -7 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.