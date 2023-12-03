The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers are shooting 39.3% from the field, three% lower than the 42.3% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.
  • East Tennessee State is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 75th.
  • The Buccaneers average 6.0 more points per game (68.4) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (62.4).
  • When it scores more than 62.4 points, East Tennessee State is 3-2.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • East Tennessee State scored more points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (68) last season.
  • At home, the Buccaneers conceded 67.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).
  • East Tennessee State drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.5 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Cleveland State L 72-70 Woodling Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Alabama A&M W 82-71 Woodling Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Appalachian State L 72-61 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/10/2023 Tennessee Tech - Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/15/2023 Tusculum - Freedom Hall Civic Center

