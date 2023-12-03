The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers are shooting 39.3% from the field, three% lower than the 42.3% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

East Tennessee State is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 75th.

The Buccaneers average 6.0 more points per game (68.4) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (62.4).

When it scores more than 62.4 points, East Tennessee State is 3-2.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

East Tennessee State scored more points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (68) last season.

At home, the Buccaneers conceded 67.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).

East Tennessee State drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.5 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule