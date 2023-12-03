Best Bets, Odds for the Colts vs. Titans Game – Week 13
Check out best bets as the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Tennessee Titans (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium.
When is Colts vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Colts to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (2.4 to 1).
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Colts a 53.5% chance to win.
- The Colts have won all three of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.
- Indianapolis has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, and won in each game.
- This season, the Titans have been the underdog nine times and won three of those games.
- Tennessee has entered nine games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 3-6 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-1)
- The Colts have put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Indianapolis has a perfect 4-0 ATS record when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- The Titans have covered the spread five times over 11 games with a set spread.
- Tennessee is 4-5 ATS when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (42)
- These teams average a combined 41.3 points per game, 0.7 less points than the total of 42 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.8 more points per game (44.8) than this matchup's total of 42 points.
- The Colts have hit the over in seven of their 11 games with a set total (63.6%).
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Titans' 11 games with a set total.
Zack Moss Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 99.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|67.2
|5
|13.8
|1
Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|208.4
|6
|2.4
|0
