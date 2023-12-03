The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to meet in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chigoziem Okonkwo hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo has put up a 251-yard year thus far (22.8 yards per game), hauling in 32 balls on 48 targets.

Okonkwo does not have a TD reception this year in 11 games.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 6 0 Week 12 Panthers 5 4 45 0

