The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) and the Green Bay Packers (5-6) play at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Chiefs and Packers recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Chiefs vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 6 42.5 -275 +220

Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has an average total of 47.8 in their games this year, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-4-0).

The Chiefs are 8-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 72.7% of those games).

Kansas City has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers and their opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Green Bay has had an average of 42.3 points scored in their games so far this season, 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Packers have covered the spread in a game six times this year (6-5-0).

The Packers have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won four of those games.

Green Bay has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and won that game.

Chiefs vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 23.3 13 16.5 2 47.8 5 11 Packers 21 20 20.4 8 42.3 5 11

Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends

Chiefs

Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

Kansas City has hit the over once in its past three games.

The Chiefs have scored 75 more points than their opponents this season (6.8 per game), and the Packers have scored only seven more points than their opponents (0.6 per game).

Packers

Green Bay has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its past three games.

In their past three games, the Packers have hit the over twice.

The Chiefs have put up a total of 75 more points than their opponents this year (6.8 per game), and the Packers have outscored opponents by just seven points (0.6 per game).

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 48.9 46.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26.9 27.3 26.4 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 1-5-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-3 4-2 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 41.9 42.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 22.2 23.2 ATS Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 1-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-1 2-3

