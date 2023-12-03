The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 133.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead, Kentucky Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Morehead State -4.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mocs Betting Records & Stats

Chattanooga has played four games this season that have gone over 133.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Chattanooga's games this season has been 141.7, 8.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chattanooga has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Both Morehead State and Chattanooga have covered the spread 50% of the time this year, resulting in a 3-3-0 ATS record for the Eagles and a 3-3-0 record for the Mocs.

Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Morehead State 3 50% 71.3 146.6 65.8 132.2 136.5 Chattanooga 4 66.7% 75.3 146.6 66.4 132.2 148.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends

The Mocs score an average of 75.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 65.8 the Eagles allow.

Chattanooga has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 5-2 overall record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Morehead State 3-3-0 1-0 3-3-0 Chattanooga 3-3-0 0-0 2-4-0

Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Morehead State Chattanooga 14-2 Home Record 9-7 8-9 Away Record 6-9 9-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.