The Chattanooga Mocs (7-1) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 78.4 points per game, 26.6 more points than the 51.8 the Mocs allow to opponents.

Mississippi State has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 51.8 points.

Chattanooga's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.4 points.

The Mocs record 67.5 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 55.4 the Bulldogs allow.

Chattanooga is 6-1 when scoring more than 55.4 points.

Mississippi State is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 67.5 points.

The Mocs shoot 48.0% from the field, 11.3% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 10.2% higher than the Mocs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 17.3 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

17.3 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 52.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 52.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Addie Porter: 5.4 PTS, 27.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

5.4 PTS, 27.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Karsen Murphy: 6.8 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

