The Chattanooga Mocs (7-1) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chattanooga vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 78.4 points per game, 26.6 more points than the 51.8 the Mocs allow to opponents.
  • Mississippi State has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 51.8 points.
  • Chattanooga's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.4 points.
  • The Mocs record 67.5 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 55.4 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Chattanooga is 6-1 when scoring more than 55.4 points.
  • Mississippi State is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 67.5 points.
  • The Mocs shoot 48.0% from the field, 11.3% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
  • The Bulldogs make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 10.2% higher than the Mocs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Chattanooga Leaders

  • Jada Guinn: 17.3 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 52.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)
  • Addie Porter: 5.4 PTS, 27.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
  • Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Karsen Murphy: 6.8 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Kent State W 64-54 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Northern Kentucky W 63-47 Ocean Center
11/29/2023 @ Kennesaw State W 49-43 KSU Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Mississippi State - McKenzie Arena
12/9/2023 North Alabama - McKenzie Arena
12/14/2023 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.