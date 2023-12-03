Sunday's game between the Morehead State Eagles (5-3) and Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) squaring off at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 70-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Morehead State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

The game has no set line.

Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Game Info & Odds

Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 70, Chattanooga 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Chattanooga vs. Morehead State

Computer Predicted Spread: Morehead State (-1.1)

Morehead State (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

Both Morehead State and Chattanooga are 3-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of three out of the Eagles' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Mocs' games have gone over.

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs are outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game, with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (185th in college basketball) and give up 66.4 per outing (95th in college basketball).

Chattanooga wins the rebound battle by 7.9 boards on average. It records 38.6 rebounds per game, 31st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.7.

Chattanooga makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (32nd in college basketball) while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc (217th in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game at 30.7%.

Chattanooga has committed 2.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13 (251st in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (282nd in college basketball).

