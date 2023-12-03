The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Morehead State vs. Chattanooga matchup.

Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Morehead State Moneyline Chattanooga Moneyline BetMGM Morehead State (-3.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Morehead State (-3.5) 133.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Betting Trends

Chattanooga has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Mocs have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Morehead State is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Eagles' six games have gone over the point total.

Chattanooga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Chattanooga, based on its national championship odds (+2000), ranks much better (ninth-best in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (209th).

Chattanooga has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

