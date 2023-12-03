The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (40.1%).

Chattanooga is 5-1 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs rank 138th.

The Mocs' 75.3 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 65.8 the Eagles allow.

Chattanooga has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Chattanooga averaged 80.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.

In 2022-23, the Mocs gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (72.7).

Beyond the arc, Chattanooga knocked down fewer triples away (11.3 per game) than at home (11.6) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule