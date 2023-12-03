Sunday's game features the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) and the Chattanooga Mocs (7-1) squaring off at McKenzie Arena (on December 3) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-59 win for Mississippi State.

The Mocs are coming off of a 49-43 win over Kennesaw State in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Chattanooga vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 66, Chattanooga 59

Other SoCon Predictions

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Mocs claimed their best win of the season, a 64-54 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 115) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Mocs are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Chattanooga 2023-24 Best Wins

64-54 over Kent State (No. 115) on November 24

57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 162) on November 10

49-43 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 264) on November 29

70-45 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 297) on November 15

63-47 over Northern Kentucky (No. 325) on November 25

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 17.3 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

17.3 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 52.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 52.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Addie Porter: 5.4 PTS, 27 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

5.4 PTS, 27 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Karsen Murphy: 6.8 PTS, 55 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs have a +126 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. They're putting up 67.5 points per game to rank 177th in college basketball and are allowing 51.8 per contest to rank 18th in college basketball.

