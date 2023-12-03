The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-2) will look to build on a three-game road winning run when taking on the Belmont Bruins (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Curb Event Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders score an average of 69.4 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 65.0 the Bruins allow.
  • Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when it scores more than 65.0 points.
  • Belmont is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The Bruins score 10.6 more points per game (69.1) than the Raiders allow (58.5).
  • Belmont is 4-2 when scoring more than 58.5 points.
  • When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 69.1 points, it is 5-2.
  • This season the Bruins are shooting 41.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Raiders concede.
  • The Raiders' 42.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.9 higher than the Bruins have conceded.

Belmont Leaders

  • Tessa Miller: 15.6 PTS, 56.9 FG%
  • Tuti Jones: 11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.1 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)
  • Kendal Cheesman: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)
  • Jailyn Banks: 13.9 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
  • Kilyn McGuff: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

Belmont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford L 74-55 Dollar Loan Center
11/25/2023 Northwestern W 83-61 Dollar Loan Center
11/29/2023 @ Troy W 72-68 Trojan Arena
12/3/2023 Middle Tennessee - Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Lipscomb - Curb Event Center
12/17/2023 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center

