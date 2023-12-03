There are three games featuring an ASUN team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles versus the Old Dominion Monarchs.

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Old Dominion Monarchs 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Queens (NC) Royals at Winthrop Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Stetson Hatters at Indiana Hoosiers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 B1G+

