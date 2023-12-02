Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Washington County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
David Crockett High School at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.