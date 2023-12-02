The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) after losing five road games in a row. The Commodores are heavy favorites by 18.5 points in the contest, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vanderbilt -18.5 146.5

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 146.5 points twice this season (over seven outings).

The average point total in Vanderbilt's games this season is 144.9, 1.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Commodores are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Vanderbilt has been favored five times and won three of those games.

The Commodores have played as a favorite of -2500 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 96.2% chance of a victory for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 2 28.6% 70.3 139.8 74.6 161.9 141.4 Alabama A&M 4 66.7% 69.5 139.8 87.3 161.9 148

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

The Commodores average 17 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Bulldogs give up (87.3).

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 2-5-0 0-1 3-4-0 Alabama A&M 3-3-0 1-0 4-2-0

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt Alabama A&M 14-6 Home Record 9-8 5-6 Away Record 5-8 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.