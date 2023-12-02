The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)

  • Liam Robbins: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK
  • Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)

  • Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank
175th 71.9 Points Scored 69.6 224th
224th 71.5 Points Allowed 70.9 204th
96th 33.1 Rebounds 29.9 283rd
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
66th 8.4 3pt Made 6.8 237th
304th 11.5 Assists 12.7 204th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.8 327th

