Saturday's contest features the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) matching up at Memorial Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-70 win for heavily favored Vanderbilt according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no line set.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 81, Alabama A&M 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-11.1)

Vanderbilt (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Vanderbilt has gone 2-5-0 against the spread, while Alabama A&M's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. The Commodores are 3-4-0 and the Bulldogs are 4-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores are being outscored by 4.3 points per game with a -30 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.3 points per game (272nd in college basketball) and give up 74.6 per outing (257th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.0 boards. It is pulling down 33.7 rebounds per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.7 per outing.

Vanderbilt connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball) at a 29.2% rate (305th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make while shooting 41.5% from deep.

The Commodores rank 228th in college basketball with 92.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 321st in college basketball defensively with 97.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Vanderbilt has committed 1.7 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.3 (136th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.6 (329th in college basketball).

