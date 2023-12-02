How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- The Commodores make 40.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
- The Commodores are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 240th.
- The 70.3 points per game the Commodores put up are 17 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (87.3).
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Vanderbilt played worse at home last year, putting up 71.2 points per game, compared to 73.4 per game in road games.
- The Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 78.9 on the road.
- Vanderbilt averaged 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.8, 33.8%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|NC State
|L 84-78
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arizona State
|L 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston College
|L 80-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Dickies Arena
