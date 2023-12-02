The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • The Commodores make 40.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
  • The Commodores are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 240th.
  • The 70.3 points per game the Commodores put up are 17 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (87.3).

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Vanderbilt played worse at home last year, putting up 71.2 points per game, compared to 73.4 per game in road games.
  • The Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 78.9 on the road.
  • Vanderbilt averaged 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.8, 33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 NC State L 84-78 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/24/2023 Arizona State L 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Boston College L 80-62 Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Alabama A&M - Memorial Gymnasium
12/6/2023 San Francisco - Memorial Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Texas Tech - Dickies Arena

