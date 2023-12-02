The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they try to build on a four-game home win streak when they square off against the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Legacy Center. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Martin vs. McNeese Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under McNeese -10.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

UT Martin and its opponents have combined to score more than 152.5 points in four of six games this season.

UT Martin's average game total this season has been 167.4, 14.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UT Martin is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

UT Martin has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Skyhawks have played as an underdog of +500 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UT Martin has a 16.7% chance of pulling out a win.

UT Martin vs. McNeese Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total McNeese 0 0% 79.9 164.9 58.8 141.2 140.9 UT Martin 4 66.7% 85.0 164.9 82.4 141.2 153.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks score an average of 85.0 points per game, 26.2 more points than the 58.8 the Cowboys give up.

UT Martin has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 5-3 overall record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Martin vs. McNeese Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) McNeese 4-1-0 0-0 1-4-0 UT Martin 2-4-0 0-1 4-2-0

UT Martin vs. McNeese Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

McNeese UT Martin 6-8 Home Record 14-2 3-14 Away Record 4-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.4 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.