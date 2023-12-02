Saturday's contest between the McNeese Cowboys (6-2) and UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 84-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored McNeese, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Martin vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Martin vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 84, UT Martin 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-18.5)

McNeese (-18.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

McNeese has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season, while UT Martin is 2-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cowboys are 1-4-0 and the Skyhawks are 4-2-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks' +21 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.0 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 82.4 per outing (345th in college basketball).

UT Martin is ninth in the country at 41.0 rebounds per game. That's 4.0 more than the 37.0 its opponents average.

UT Martin connects on 9.0 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.6 on average.

UT Martin has committed 2.2 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.6 (294th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (243rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.