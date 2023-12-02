How to Watch UT Martin vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Legacy Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Martin vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks are shooting 44.7% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 38% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
- UT Martin has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Skyhawks rank 157th.
- The Skyhawks score 26.2 more points per game (85) than the Cowboys allow (58.8).
- UT Martin is 5-3 when it scores more than 58.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UT Martin averaged 88.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 away.
- In 2022-23, the Skyhawks conceded 5.3 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than away (78.1).
- UT Martin knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|North Alabama
|W 105-103
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 94-71
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Rice
|L 98-78
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/10/2023
|Ecclesia
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.