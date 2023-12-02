The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) aim to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the USC Trojans (5-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The contest airs on ESPN.

USC vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

USC Stats Insights

This season, the Trojans have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

USC has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Trojans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 13th.

The 79.3 points per game the Trojans put up are 14.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.7).

When USC puts up more than 64.7 points, it is 5-1.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 49.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 40% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Gonzaga has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 238th.

The Bulldogs score 14.3 more points per game (83) than the Trojans allow (68.7).

When Gonzaga allows fewer than 79.3 points, it is 5-1.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

USC scored 76.2 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 68.2 points per contest.

The Trojans surrendered 66.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.6 more points than they allowed in away games (66.2).

USC drained 7.1 treys per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was two more threes and 5.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 29.8% three-point percentage).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Gonzaga averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (92.9) than away (84.8).

At home, the Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game, nine fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.4).

At home, Gonzaga made 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.6). Gonzaga's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.1%) than on the road (40%) as well.

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena 11/24/2023 Oklahoma L 72-70 LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center 12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena 12/10/2023 Long Beach State - Galen Center 12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule