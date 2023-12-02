The SMU Mustangs are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4), in this season's AAC Championship Game, where they will meet the Tulane Green Wave. Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ABC. An over/under of 48 points has been set for the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. SMU matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline SMU Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-4) 48 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-4.5) 47.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 14 Odds

Tulane vs. SMU Betting Trends

Tulane has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Green Wave have covered the spread four times this season (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

SMU is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Mustangs have been an underdog by 4 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Tulane & SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 SMU To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

