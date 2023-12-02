Saturday's game between the Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) and the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at Gentry Complex has a projected final score of 73-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Tennessee State squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no line set.

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Gentry Complex

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 73, Austin Peay 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee State (-6.8)

Tennessee State (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Tennessee State's record against the spread this season is 1-3-0, while Austin Peay's is 2-4-0. The Tigers have a 3-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Governors have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers average 77.6 points per game (128th in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per contest (176th in college basketball). They have a +53 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Tennessee State is 247th in the country at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.0 its opponents average.

Tennessee State hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (193rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

The Tigers put up 94.8 points per 100 possessions (180th in college basketball), while giving up 86.7 points per 100 possessions (126th in college basketball).

Tennessee State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.8 turnovers per game, committing 12.8 (239th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.6 (32nd in college basketball).

