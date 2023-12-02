The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) play the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay matchup in this article.

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee State Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee State (-5.5) 139.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee State (-5.5) 139.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends

Tennessee State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Tigers' four games this season have gone over the point total.

Austin Peay has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.

Governors games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.