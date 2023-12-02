The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) square off against the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Governors have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

In games Tennessee State shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors sit at 280th.

The Tigers score 77.6 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 67.3 the Governors give up.

Tennessee State is 5-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee State posted 85.8 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.7 points per contest.

The Tigers ceded 74.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.8 in road games.

At home, Tennessee State drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than away from home (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to on the road (34.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule