How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) square off against the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- UT Martin vs McNeese (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Bowling Green vs Southern Indiana (4:00 PM ET | December 2)
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Governors have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- In games Tennessee State shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors sit at 280th.
- The Tigers score 77.6 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 67.3 the Governors give up.
- Tennessee State is 5-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee State posted 85.8 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.7 points per contest.
- The Tigers ceded 74.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.8 in road games.
- At home, Tennessee State drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than away from home (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to on the road (34.0%).
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Mercer
|L 60-59
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 91-77
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|L 85-83
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/10/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
