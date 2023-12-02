The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) square off against the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Governors have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • In games Tennessee State shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors sit at 280th.
  • The Tigers score 77.6 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 67.3 the Governors give up.
  • Tennessee State is 5-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee State posted 85.8 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.7 points per contest.
  • The Tigers ceded 74.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.8 in road games.
  • At home, Tennessee State drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than away from home (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to on the road (34.0%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Mercer L 60-59 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 SE Louisiana W 91-77 Raider Arena
11/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M L 85-83 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/2/2023 Austin Peay - Gentry Complex
12/10/2023 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena
12/13/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena

