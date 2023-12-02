Who is the team to beat at the top of the SWAC entering Week 14 of the college football season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Florida A&M

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

10-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 24-7 vs Bethune-Cookman

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Jackson State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th

124th Last Game: L 28-24 vs Alcorn State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Jackson State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

3. Alabama State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-3

7-4 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th

119th Last Game: W 41-3 vs Tuskegee

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

4. Alcorn State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th

127th Last Game: W 28-24 vs Jackson State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alcorn State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

5. Texas Southern

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-6

3-8 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st

121st Last Game: L 35-34 vs UAPB

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.

6. Grambling

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-5

5-6 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th

128th Last Game: L 27-22 vs Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Grambling jerseys, shirts, and much more.

7. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-5 | 6-5 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 117th

117th Last Game: W 21-14 vs Alabama State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Prairie View A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Southern

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th

120th Last Game: W 27-22 vs Grambling

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.

9. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-6

3-8 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th

118th Last Game: L 24-7 vs Florida A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bethune-Cookman jerseys, shirts, and much more.

10. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-5

5-6 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 30-21 vs Mississippi Valley State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

11. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-10 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th

114th Last Game: L 30-21 vs Alabama A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Mississippi Valley State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

12. UAPB

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-8

2-9 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 35-34 vs Texas Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAPB jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.