The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (9-3) visit the Montana Grizzlies (10-1) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Montana has the 27th-ranked offense this year (30.5 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with only 14.5 points allowed per game. Delaware's offense has been dominant, posting 32.7 points per contest (15th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 28th by allowing 21.9 points per game.

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Montana vs. Delaware Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Montana vs. Delaware Key Statistics

Montana Delaware 394.9 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.3 (8th) 283.7 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.3 (86th) 194.8 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.6 (35th) 200.1 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.7 (24th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (123rd) 0 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (14th)

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell leads Montana with 1,307 yards (118.8 ypg) on 95-of-155 passing with nine touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 565 rushing yards on 118 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Eli Gillman has carried the ball 152 times for a team-high 857 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

Junior Bergen's 634 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has registered 43 receptions and four touchdowns.

Keelan White has caught 38 passes for 560 yards (50.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Aaron Fontes has compiled 32 receptions for 426 yards, an average of 38.7 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor has compiled 1,907 yards on 57.1% passing while collecting 16 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Marcus Yarns is his team's leading rusher with 127 carries for 872 yards, or 72.7 per game. He's found the end zone 15 times on the ground, as well. Yarns has also chipped in with 24 catches for 311 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Kyron Cumby has racked up 57 carries and totaled 394 yards with three touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend has racked up 586 receiving yards on 41 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Joshua Youngblood has totaled 467 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 34 receptions.

Braden Brose has racked up 358 reciving yards (29.8 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Montana or Delaware gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.