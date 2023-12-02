Our computer model predicts the Montana Grizzlies will defeat the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday, December 2 at 9:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Montana vs. Delaware Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana (-8.8) 50.0 Montana 29, Delaware 21

Week 14 Predictions

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven of Grizzlies games hit the over.

Delaware Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Blue Hens went 4-7-0 ATS last year.

Fightin' Blue Hens games hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Grizzlies vs. Fightin' Blue Hens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana 30.5 14.5 31.8 10.7 29.0 19.0 Delaware 32.7 21.9 36.0 34.0 37.4 19.8

