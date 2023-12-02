Saturday's contest at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) going head to head against the Wofford Terriers (2-5) at 7:30 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 76-69 win for Middle Tennessee, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, Wofford 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-6.9)

Middle Tennessee (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Middle Tennessee has gone 2-5-0 against the spread, while Wofford's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. The Blue Raiders have hit the over in one game, while Terriers games have gone over five times.

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Blue Raiders average 65.1 points per game (329th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per contest (53rd in college basketball). They have a +7 scoring differential overall.

Middle Tennessee wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It is collecting 30.8 rebounds per game (283rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3 per outing.

Middle Tennessee knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (318th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.9. It shoots 27.3% from deep while its opponents hit 28.9% from long range.

The Blue Raiders' 86.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 299th in college basketball, and the 85.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 106th in college basketball.

Middle Tennessee has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.3 per game (271st in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (187th in college basketball).

