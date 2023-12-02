Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Wofford Terriers (2-5) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when taking on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford matchup in this article.
Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|Wofford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Middle Tennessee (-8.5)
|138.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Middle Tennessee (-8.5)
|138.5
|-400
|+300
Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Betting Trends
- Middle Tennessee has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Blue Raiders games has gone over the point total.
- Wofford has won two games against the spread this year.
- So far this year, five out of the Terriers' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
