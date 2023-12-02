The Troy Trojans (0-4) aim to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Memphis Tigers (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Memphis vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans put up an average of 68.3 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 69.6 the Tigers give up.
  • Troy has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 69.6 points.
  • Memphis has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The Tigers score 64.4 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 80.8 the Trojans give up.
  • The Tigers shoot 36.4% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Trojans allow defensively.
  • The Trojans' 35.2 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Tigers have given up.

Memphis Leaders

  • Kai Carter: 13.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Madison Griggs: 14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51)
  • Alasia Smith: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.4 FG%
  • Shelbee Brown: 3.2 PTS, 2 STL, 28 FG%
  • Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 35 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Howard W 52-43 Imperial Arena
11/20/2023 Middle Tennessee L 64-57 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 @ Marquette L 88-59 Al McGuire Center
12/2/2023 Troy - Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Columbia - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/10/2023 Southern Miss - Elma Roane Fieldhouse

