Saturday's contest between the Memphis Tigers (2-5) and Troy Trojans (0-4) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Memphis, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Tigers are coming off of an 88-59 loss to Marquette in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Memphis vs. Troy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 76, Troy 66

Other AAC Predictions

Memphis Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Tigers beat the Howard Bison 52-43 on November 19.

The Tigers have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Memphis is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis Leaders

Kai Carter: 13.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

13.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Madison Griggs: 14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51)

14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51) Alasia Smith: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.4 FG% Shelbee Brown: 3.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.0 FG%

3.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.0 FG% Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have been outscored by 5.2 points per game (scoring 64.4 points per game to rank 218th in college basketball while allowing 69.6 per outing to rank 276th in college basketball) and have a -36 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.