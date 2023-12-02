Saturday's contest at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the Memphis Tigers (5-1) taking on the Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-71 victory for Memphis, so expect a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 73, Ole Miss 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-2.1)

Memphis (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Ole Miss is 1-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Memphis' 2-2-0 ATS record. The Rebels are 2-4-0 and the Tigers are 2-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by seven points per game (posting 79 points per game, 101st in college basketball, and allowing 72 per contest, 197th in college basketball) and have a +42 scoring differential.

Memphis ranks 222nd in college basketball at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's two fewer than the 34.2 its opponents average.

Memphis hits 9 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball) at a 37.2% rate (64th in college basketball), compared to the 9 its opponents make, shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc.

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 13.2 per game (267th in college basketball) and force 14 (85th in college basketball).

