The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when hosting the Memphis Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-1.5) 141.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-1.5) 141.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Memphis has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Tigers games have gone over the point total.

Ole Miss has won just one game against the spread this year.

This season, games featuring the Rebels have hit the over twice.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Memphis is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (62nd).

With odds of +6000, Memphis has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.