How to Watch Memphis vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will look to extend a six-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Memphis vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Tigers are the 227th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 263rd.
- The Tigers score 79.0 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 64.5 the Rebels give up.
- When Memphis totals more than 64.5 points, it is 5-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Memphis posted 79.9 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it played better offensively, averaging 82.0 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 70.7 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 78.3.
- Memphis drained 5.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.8 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% in home games and 33.9% on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Michigan
|W 71-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Arkansas
|W 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Villanova
|L 79-63
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.