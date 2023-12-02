Marquette vs. Wisconsin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will host the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Wisconsin matchup.
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-3.5)
|139.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-3.5)
|139.5
|-156
|+130
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Marquette has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- This season, games featuring the Golden Eagles have hit the over twice.
- Wisconsin has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Badgers' seven chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Marquette is third-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), but only sixth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.
