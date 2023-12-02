We have high school basketball competition in Loudon County, Tennessee today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudon County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lenoir City High School at Central Magnet School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2

4:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Lenoir City High School at Stone Memorial High School