Saturday's contest that pits the UCF Knights (4-2) versus the Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at Addition Financial Arena has a projected final score of 79-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCF, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 2.

The matchup has no set line.

Lipscomb vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Lipscomb vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 79, Lipscomb 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-5.6)

UCF (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 153.3

UCF has put together a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Lipscomb is 6-1-0. A total of four out of the Knights' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Bisons' games have gone over.

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 84.2 points per game, 35th in college basketball, and allowing 76 per contest, 285th in college basketball) and have a +74 scoring differential.

Lipscomb comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of four boards. It grabs 31.1 rebounds per game (269th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.1.

Lipscomb connects on 10 three-pointers per game (25th in college basketball) at a 38.1% rate (46th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 per game its opponents make, at a 32.4% rate.

Lipscomb wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 10.2 (72nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.3.

